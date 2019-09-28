Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 108.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3,997.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 3,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

