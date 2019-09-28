Walleye Trading LLC Decreases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Walleye Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after buying an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 305.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 464,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $9,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after buying an additional 178,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,165,000 after buying an additional 144,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,783. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $732.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,218 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,333.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. Insiders sold 123,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

