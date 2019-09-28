Walleye Trading LLC Grows Stake in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.08% of InnerWorkings worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in InnerWorkings by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INWK shares. Barrington Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnerWorkings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of INWK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 117,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $226.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 1.34.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.25 million. Analysts forecast that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

