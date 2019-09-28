Walleye Trading LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 465.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 887.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 46,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 106.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 158,059 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 428,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,185. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

