Walleye Trading LLC Invests $128,000 in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,168,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

NYSE CBB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. 313,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,643. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $291.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,852.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $62,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.