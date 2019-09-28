Walleye Trading LLC Invests $77,000 in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of NYSE ALTM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 916,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,363. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTM. Citigroup cut their price target on Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

