Walleye Trading LLC Sells 6,023 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Tuscan were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Tuscan by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS THCBU traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Tuscan Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

