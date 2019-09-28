Walleye Trading LLC Sells 6,142 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.38. 4,545,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,899. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.