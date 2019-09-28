Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stake Lifted by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,905,000 after buying an additional 193,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,235. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.66.

In other news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $186,334.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,039. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

