Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 253 ($3.31).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Watkin Jones stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 224 ($2.93). 145,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,788. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 186.40 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.50 ($3.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $572.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.38.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Richard Simpson sold 172,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £353,625 ($462,073.70).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.