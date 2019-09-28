WealthStone Inc. Buys Shares of 5,435 iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,881. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $70.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

