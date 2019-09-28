WealthStone Inc. Invests $137,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 570.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 106,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,512 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $751,000. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $396,000.

MLPX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. 231,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,329. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

