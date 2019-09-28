WealthStone Inc. Invests $419,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Olin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Olin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Olin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Olin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $33,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $372,710. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

