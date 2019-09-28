WealthStone Inc. Invests $582,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after buying an additional 100,562 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 309,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.94. 10,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,154. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30.

