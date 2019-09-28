WealthStone Inc. Invests $795,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.39.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.67. 3,213,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

