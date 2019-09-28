WealthStone Inc. Invests $84,000 in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,530,000 after buying an additional 763,350 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,695,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,983,000 after buying an additional 111,851 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,345,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,041,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 463.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,811,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,270,000 after buying an additional 1,489,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,835,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 427,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $49.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

