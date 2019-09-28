WealthStone Inc. Makes New $918,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after buying an additional 1,295,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after buying an additional 4,998,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,354,000 after buying an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 247,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

