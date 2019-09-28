WealthStone Inc. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $4,321,849.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,337.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,900.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,041 shares of company stock worth $38,601,986 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

NYSE EW traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.77 and a 200 day moving average of $194.48. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

