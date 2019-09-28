WealthStone Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,556 Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Hess by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 79.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,259,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,911 shares of company stock worth $16,012,509. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

