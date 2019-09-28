WealthStone Inc. Takes $119,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,589,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

