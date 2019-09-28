WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.69. 361,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.77. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.47.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

