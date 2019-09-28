Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on LK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of LK traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. 7,709,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

