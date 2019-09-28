Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,706 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,043,792 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 452.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 19.2% during the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 47,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 18.9% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,094,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,538,000 after buying an additional 490,984 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 346.5% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARLP. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director Wilson M. Torrence purchased 5,600 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $205,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARLP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 186,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,077. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.98. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

