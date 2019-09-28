Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 107,897 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Plantronics worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter worth about $1,697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plantronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter worth about $2,728,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Plantronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 253,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.51. Plantronics Inc has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $447.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plantronics Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $61.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti set a $83.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

