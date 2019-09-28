Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,167 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 190,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 196,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,978. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

