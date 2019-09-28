Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,378 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Tennant worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tennant by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,660 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $114,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,171 shares in the company, valued at $840,650.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $941,905.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,321,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,434 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,912. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tennant has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $78.64.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $299.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.35%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. ValuEngine cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

