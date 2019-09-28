Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,848 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PKB traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $32.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.