Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,456 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point set a $29.00 target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 146,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,171. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $833.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Paul K. Yonamine bought 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $255,790.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,790.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Agnes Catherine Ngo bought 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $253,507.50. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,674.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

