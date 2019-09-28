Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Receives $44.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Westrock stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.48. 1,308,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. Westrock’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westrock will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Westrock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Westrock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Westrock by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

