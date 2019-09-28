White Pine Capital LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,986 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,893,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,065 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,428. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

