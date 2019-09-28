White Pine Capital LLC Buys 84,390 Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.82% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

