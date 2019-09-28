White Pine Capital LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.05. 423,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,450. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.8574 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

