White Pine Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Iteris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Iteris stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. 127,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,406. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 million, a P/E ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. Iteris Inc has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iteris Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

