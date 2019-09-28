White Pine Capital LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Universal Technical Institute worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

NYSE UTI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,751. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

