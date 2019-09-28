White Pine Capital LLC Sells 6,050 Shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIND. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,193. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

