White Pine Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,240 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Nautilus worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 16.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Carl Johnson III purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. 472,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

