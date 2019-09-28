Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Whitehaven Coal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

WHITF opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

