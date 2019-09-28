Wibson (WIB) Market Cap Hits $846,901.00

Wibson (CURRENCY:WIB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Wibson token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and BitForex. Over the last week, Wibson has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wibson has a market cap of $846,901.00 and $2,586.00 worth of Wibson was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00192442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.01029683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wibson Profile

Wibson’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,660,569,012 tokens. Wibson’s official website is wibson.org. Wibson’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wibson is /r/wibson and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wibson

Wibson can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wibson directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wibson should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wibson using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

