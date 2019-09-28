Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €225.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €197.24 ($229.34).

WDI opened at €149.90 ($174.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €146.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €138.68. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €131.00 ($152.33) and a 52-week high of €159.80 ($185.81).

Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

