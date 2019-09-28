WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MRW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective (up from GBX 245 ($3.20)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WM Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

Get WM Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRW stock opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 176.90 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 262.45 ($3.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 189.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.