Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 10,954.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after buying an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $128,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 566,892 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $40,215,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $33,430,000.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $732,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $1,255,878.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.34. 50,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,128. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $92.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

