Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 1,933 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 22,489.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 1,540,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Loews by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 1,200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 48,177 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Loews by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Loews by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. 370,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

