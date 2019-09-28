Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crown by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Crown by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 658,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $68.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

