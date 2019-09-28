Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,571,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,460,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,939,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,345,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $795.94. 830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $802.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $688.34.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 42.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.50.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

