Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,615,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691,536. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.