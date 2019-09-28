WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,547,000 after purchasing an additional 952,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,964,000 after purchasing an additional 813,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,306,000 after purchasing an additional 165,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

