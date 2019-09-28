WT Asset Management Ltd Makes New $9.30 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,400 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 329,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Truvvo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,789,000. Caldera Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caldera Capital LLC now owns 113,356 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $137.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,547,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,894,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,049.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

