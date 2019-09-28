Xchange Trading Up 62.7% Over Last 7 Days (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Xchange has traded 62.7% higher against the dollar. Xchange has a market capitalization of $1,595.00 and $4.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xchange alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,193.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.02131142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.00 or 0.02797483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00680863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00704245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00057102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00496770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Xchange Profile

XCG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com.

Buying and Selling Xchange

Xchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.