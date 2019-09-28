YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) to post $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. YRC Worldwide posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.95). YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

YRCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of YRCW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. 854,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,118. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 86.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

