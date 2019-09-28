Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

CLB traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $45.87. 278,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,233. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $122.11. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,027,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

